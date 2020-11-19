Puterbaugh, Margaret Smith, 79, of University City and resident of Manor Grove, died peacefully on Nov. 4, 2020.
Meg was born on Oct. 17, 1941, in New York City, daughter of Marion Walters Smith Davis and Hay Watson Smith, Jr. She was the loving wife of John Puterbaugh for 57 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister Norris Smith of New York City; daughters Elizabeth (Daniel) O’Halloran of Webster Groves, Missouri; Mary (Francis) Mulcahy of Bradford, Pennsylvania; and six grandchildren — Philip, Ann, James, Rachel, Clare and Timothy.
Meg was loved by children and spent many years working as a talented preschool teacher. Meg cherished her Second Presbyterian Church family and adored working with the community of volunteers and patrons at Grace United Methodist Food Pantry.
Meg held all her friends near to her heart and will be remembered for her kindness. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to hospice and all the staff at Manor Grove Nursing Home for their attentive and loving care.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be live streamed on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. from Second Presbyterian Church of St. Louis. To access the live stream, visit the church’s website 10 minutes prior to service at www.secondchurch.net.