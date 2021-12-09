Moore, Margaret (nee Smith), age 65, of Chesterfield, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Aug. 9, 1956, to Richard and Elizabeth Smith. She was married to Bradley Moore on Nov. 24, 1979. During their 42 years of marriage, Margaret and Bradley raised a beautiful family to whom Margaret devoted her life in creating a warm and loving home. She was an avid gardener who was seen frequently working in her yard, which she also loved dearly.
Margaret is survived by her Husband, Bradley Moore of Chesterfield; daughter, Lisa Moore; son, Christopher Moore; brothers, David (Juanita) Smith and Paul (Linda) Smith; sisters, Patty (Mike) Rootz and Virginia (Chris) Wayne; and a host of other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Smith; mother, Elizabeth Smith; mother-in-Law, Jane Moore; and father-in-Law, Thomas Moore.
Margaret was self sacrificing, a strong believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, a wonderful mother, and a loving wife. Margaret touched the lives of everyone she met with her warm smile and kind heart. Her compassionate personality and helpful nature will be missed by so many.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a service to follow at 6 p.m., both on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, West County Chapel, 2211 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, MO, 63017.
