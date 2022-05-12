Rath, Margaret Mary, longtime resident of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022, at age 97.
Margaret was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 18, 1924, to Helen and John Leary. She attended St. Margaret of Scotland Elementary and Rosati-Kain High school, where she graduated in 1942.
Margaret was employed by Ralston, and was one of the first women on the floor of the Merchants Exchange in downtown St. Louis. Margaret married Joseph Charles Rath in 1952; they had seven children and were very happily married for almost 30 years before Joseph passed away in 1982.
They became the third owners of Acme Printers in 1971, and soon after moved the business to Webster Groves. Margaret wrote and edited the Acme Press for eight years and continued to own and operate the business throughout her life.
Margaret is survived by and will be dearly missed by her seven children: Joseph (Mary) Rath, Jr.; Judith Rath; David (Rhonda) Rath; Jane (Harlyn) Effan; Dennis (Beth) Rath; Daniel Rath; and Marianne (Louis) Curtis. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, Sheila Effan (Alex Gioia), Harlyn (Katie) Effan, David (Nigisti) Rath, Jr., Melissa (Brian) Thomas, Holly (Pritan) Patel, Meaghan (Steven) Ong, Alex (Eloise) Monnig, Brian (Chelsea) Lewis, Adam (Kristen) Effan, Wesley (Kaylee) Rath, Michael Rath and Matthew Rath; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Fr. Charles, Frank, and Joseph DeGuire; and her sister, Sr. Ellen Michael Leary, CSJ.
Margaret loved having her house full with her family and friends – especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was known to many as “Grandma Rath.” She was interested in their schoolwork and activities.
She loved it when the kids would bring their new projects, “teach” her to play video games or show her how to make Lego models and light sabers. She always had her iPad with her and often schooled her grandchildren on how to use the latest technology.
Her love, hospitality, cheerful smile, generosity, and witty one-liner’s will be greatly missed.
Visitation: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 2-5 p.m., Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood. Mass: Monday, May 16, 2022, 9 a.m., Mary Queen of Peace Church, Webster Groves. Interment: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.