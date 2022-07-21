Bauer, Margaret (Marge) Kathleen (nee Norfleet), a longtime resident of both the Coffeyville, Kansas, and the St. Louis area, passed away on July 7, 2022, in Ballwin, Missouri.
She was born in Coffeyville on Nov. 19, 1942, to Virginia and Norton Norfleet. After a year at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Marge married James Allen Bauer, also of Coffeyville, in June 1962, after his KU graduation. Jim was in the Navy, and the newlyweds moved to Santa Monica, where Marge completed her B.A. at UCLA. Their first child, Anna, was born there as well. Jim’s work for the Navy and the U.S. Defense Investigative Service took them to Okinawa, where their second child, John, was born; to Kansas City, where their third child, Clint, was born; to Webster Groves; Kansas City again; and finally, to Kirkwood.
After Jim retired in 1994, they moved to and restored a farmhouse near Edna, Kansas. They lived there until 2010, when they moved to Ballwin to be closer to family, spending the remainder of their lives there. Jim died in 2013. Marge’s brother Richard Norfleet predeceased her. Marge is survived by her children, Anna Dresner (Jon) of Pittsburg, Kansas; John Bauer (Tracy) of Ballwin; and Clint Bauer (Anne) of Kirkwood; and her grandchildren Evelyne Dresner; Kyle and Ryan Bauer; and Jack, Nate and Luke Bauer.
Marge loved to create things with her hands — she was proud to call herself a needlesmith. She wove curtains and rugs for the farmhouse, knitted and cross-stitched, made clothing including creating and altering clothing professionally, and designed and sewed Halloween costumes that her grandchildren adored. She especially loved making quilts, particularly quilts with complex pictures and patterns. She gave beautiful quilts to her family and friends and donated them for charity events. Her considerable genealogical research was a significant legacy to her family.
In addition to being a homemaker devoted to her family, Marge worked as a substitute teacher for the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired in Kansas City, as a paraprofessional, and as a secretary at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Coffeyville. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Ballwin, participating in the chimes choir and The Chronologically Gifted and contributing her sewing skills when needed. Marge moved to the Meramec Bluffs Retirement Community just six weeks before her unexpected death due to a stroke.
A memorial service will take place on Monday, July 25, at 5 p.m., at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Manchester, Missouri, with visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10:30 a.m., there will be a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery, Coffeyville, Kansas, where her ashes will be interred alongside her husband, her parents and her brother. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired, 3101 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64111, or www.ccvi.org.