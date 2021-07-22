Margaret Louise Beatty (nee See), best friend and wonderful wife of Elvin Eugene (Gene) Beatty, passed away on July 14, 2021, nine days short of her 94th birthday. She is survived by her husband; one son, Gerald E. Beatty of Defiance, Missouri; one daughter, Linda L. Arnold of Bowling Green, Missouri; as well as six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Margaret’s life was devoted to the teaching profession. She taught for 34 years at Bristol Elementary in Webster Groves.
A private service will be held at Hoffmeister Funeral Home with burial to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, or to USO Missouri, 10701 Lambert International Blvd, PO Box 10367, St. Louis, MO 63145.