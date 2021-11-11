Mrs. Fobian

Fobian, Margaret Jane, born July 1, 1927, in Maplewood, Missouri, and gone to her Heavenly Home on Nov. 3, 2021. 

She was the beloved wife of Charles for 67 years; loving mother of Steve (Linda), Clark (Rita), Susan, (Charles Jansen), Linda (Richard Puchta), and James (Yvette); dear grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 16. She is survived by one brother, Jim Griebel. 

Known as “Jane” by all, she was a wonderful and well-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, active church member at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood and friend of many at Friendship Village in Sunset Hills. 

Memorial Service will be held Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the chapel at Friendship Village.

 