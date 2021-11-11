Fobian, Margaret Jane, born July 1, 1927, in Maplewood, Missouri, and gone to her Heavenly Home on Nov. 3, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of Charles for 67 years; loving mother of Steve (Linda), Clark (Rita), Susan, (Charles Jansen), Linda (Richard Puchta), and James (Yvette); dear grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 16. She is survived by one brother, Jim Griebel.
Known as “Jane” by all, she was a wonderful and well-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, active church member at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood and friend of many at Friendship Village in Sunset Hills.
Memorial Service will be held Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the chapel at Friendship Village.