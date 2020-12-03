Woodruff, Marcia S. died in her New Paltz, New York, home on Saturday, Nov. 28, after a long illness. Born in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Aug. 27, 1935, she was the daughter of Mary and Paul Shick. After graduating from Howe High School in Indianapolis in 1953, she earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Wellesley College in 1957 and married Robert A. Woodruff, a noted Washington University psychiatrist who predeceased her in 1976. After a second marriage, to Max Wolfrum, ended in divorce, Marcia reverted to her first married name.
Raising two children in Webster Groves, she was an active member of the League of Women Voters and a volunteer teacher for at-risk inner city children. She later taught English at Plymouth Junior High and Webster Groves High School before serving as publications editor for the St. Louis Repertory Theater.
In 2001, she moved to the Woodstock, New York area to be closer to her children and grandchildren and to pursue her lifelong dream of painting. Her watercolors, oil paintings, collages and prints were selected for inclusion in numerous exhibits at WAAM, Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild, Woodstock Jewish Congregation and Sideshow Gallery in New York City. She was an active volunteer with the Woodstock Artists Association and Museum, a member of the Woodstock School of Art and a student at the Lifetime Learning Institute at Bard.
In 2015, as her health declined, she moved to Woodland Pond in New Paltz and continued to take art classes and exhibit her work, attending concerts whenever possible at Bard and Maverick. She was an avid reader, a passionate feminist, a tireless advocate of equal rights, and a lifelong devotee of all arts. She was not a huge fan of technology. Less than a week before she died, fumbling with her phone, she said: “I don’t know whether I’m going to heaven or hell, but I hope there are no cell phones.”
Marcie was predeceased by her brother, Peter Shick, and her sister, Jane Sprague. She is survived by her daughter, Cate Woodruff, and son-in-law, David Van Tieghem; her son, Jay Woodruff, and daughter-in-law, Sarah Woodruff; and her four grandchildren: Joe Woodruff, Sam Woodruff, Annie Woodruff, and Zoë Van Tieghem.
The family hopes to hold a memorial service at some point in the future when it becomes safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Woodstock School of Art, Hudson Valley Food Bank, The Nature Conservancy — or the charity of your choice.