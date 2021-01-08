A march from Kirkwood High School to the Kirkwood Police Station to protest the Kirkwood Police Department's handling of a recent vandalism investigation will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 13.
The peaceful movement, organized by Kirkwood High School Young Democrats, protests the KPD's refusal to label a Jan. 6 rash of graffiti as a hate crime, instead investigating it as vandalism, which carries less serious charges.
Kirkwood High School, North Kirkwood Middle School, and Nipher Middle School were all tagged with graffiti on the evening of Jan. 6. All principals and the district superintendent sent out messages to school families acknowledging the graffiti as racist.
"I am saddened and disappointed to report that last night (Jan. 6), vandalism was reported on the campus of Kirkwood High School. The vandalism included racist and derogatory statements spray-painted on the exterior of the building. The administration immediately contacted the police," Superintendent David Ulrich said in a statement the district released Thursday afternoon, Jan. 7.
The Kirkwood Police Department neither confirmed nor denied the allegation against them.
"To protect the integrity of the investigation, the police department will not comment on the content of the graffiti," said Community Relations Officer Gary Baldridge. "With that being said, appropriate charges, fitting to the crime, will be filed when the culprits are arrested."
There is currently also a petition circulating among students to cover the spray-painted high school wall with a mural.