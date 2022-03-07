Webster University’s women’s basketball team, along with team supporters, erupt in cheers Monday afternoon, Feb. 28, after Webster University is put on the NCAA National Tournament Brackets board during a live stream of the tournament selections announcement. Webster University was one of only 64 Division III teams promoted to the championships. Webster clinched the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletics Conference Championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, by completing the regular season undefeated (25-0), earning a place in the national tournament. Webster University will play against Mary Hardin-Baylor College on Saturday, March 5, in the first round of the NCAA Division III championships. | photo courtesy of Webster University