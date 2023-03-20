Beginning Monday, March 27, the southbound lane of South Berry Road beneath the Interstate 44 overpass will be closed while Ameren Missouri makes repairs to underground electrical service lines. Ameren anticipates the lane closure until May 8.
Motorists are advised:
• No closures are expected in the northbound lane.
• The on ramp from South Berry Road to eastbound I-44 will remain open, but will only be accessible from Big Bend Boulevard.
• The north and southbound lanes of Berry Road will remain open south of Lockwood Avenue, but southbound will encounter a road closure at Frisco Lane in Oakland.
• Motorists will not be able to access I-44 or Big Bend Boulevard while traveling south along South Berry Road.
• Westbound I-44 traffic can continue using the Berry exit to travel north on Berry. The southbound lane will be closed.
• Motorists traveling south along South Berry Road are encouraged to use the posted detour route along Lockwood Avenue and North Sappington Road through Oakland to connect with Big Bend Boulevard.