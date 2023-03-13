The Des Peres Board of Aldermen has introduced a bill addressing home occupations. As of Jan. 1, 2022, Missouri prevents cities from regulating businesses that operate out of homes.
“This eliminated our ability to tax them, to require them to get permits, and stating that such a business could not be a ‘high impact’ business,” said City Administrator Doug Harms.
He defined “high impact” as being one that neighbors can observe.
Assistant City Administrator Scott Schaefer said the General Assembly is taking a second look at the legislation for potential revisions and/or corrections.
Aldermen also discussed a bill to impose a 90-day moratorium on issuing conditional use permits while the board and staff review a decision from the Missouri Supreme Court in the case of BG Olive & Graeser LLC and Forsyth Investments LLC versus the City of Creve Coeur.
In this case, the court addressed the use of conditional use permits, saying Missouri case law was inconsistent regarding a city’s discretion when reviewing a development and asking for a permit.
“This would amend our code to create more discretion for the board to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on conditional use permits,” Harms said. “That moratorium prevents you from holding a public hearing or taking a vote on any permit application.”
While it does not prevent anyone from applying for a permit from the planning and zoning commission, or the commission from reviewing it, it does prohibit the board from taking the final step of approval or denial.
The board will hold a public hearing on these bills at the March 13 meeting.