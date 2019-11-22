Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 12, my car was hit by an out-of-control SUV at Manchester and Kirkwood roads. I cannot say enough about how professional the Kirkwood police and emergency services were! This is especially impressive, as there was a second accident, resulting from the same out-of-control vehicle, half a mile down the road two minutes later.
Police and emergency services arrived promptly and walked me through the reporting process with grace. Many thanks to all! I was home in less than an hour.
Frontenac