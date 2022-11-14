This past weekend, “Webster Sings,” our community’s singing talent show, debuted and showcased a rich diversity of outstanding voices, genders, ages, ethnicities and song selections.
Please join me in thanking the Community Music School’s Laura Stoessel and Nicole Springer and their acoustically elegant Concert Hall; brilliant piano accompanists Cullen Curth and Randon Lane; expert sound engineer Terry Schoenberger; and the 125-plus community members of our fun and appreciative audience.
Most importantly, our community’s thanks go to our 15 incredible singers who stepped up onto the big stage to share their wonderful voices and songs with us including Maggie Kulczycki, Yoko Yu, Martha Poppen, Alex Magrath, Jen Jekel-Farrell, Michelle Sargent, Jennifer Blew, Jermaine Manor, Deborah Faupel, Deante Bryant, Emilee Luetkemeyer, Kendall Robinson, Ashley and Nick Jaworski, and yours truly.
Based on this first experience of our singers and the enjoyment of our audience, “Webster Sings” will return next year and strive to become the next great annual music event in Webster Groves! Thank you, Webster!
Dave Buck, Webster Groves