As we move past election season, I wanted to take a moment to thank the community for their support. I was moved by the time, energy and resources spent by so many in support of my campaign for mayor. To the volunteers who addressed postcards, knocked on doors, dropped off literature, placed yard signs and so much more, thank you for your hard work and commitment to a grassroots campaign. Thank you also to the voters who raised tough questions, engaged in important issue discussions and pushed all of the candidates to better explain our ideas. You made it easier for all voters to make an informed choice.
Now it is time for us to put the campaign behind us and work for the residents of Webster Groves. I am ready to do that and invite you to join me. As I said repeatedly during the campaign, Webster Groves is filled with smart, creative and engaged citizens who share a love of our community. There is no issue we cannot tackle together. Please remain engaged in our community discussions. It will make all of our decisions stronger.
Mayor Laura Arnold
Webster Groves