Many thanks to William Howells, Kim Johnson and Dave Mason for their thoughtful and clear explanations in response to Dana Cole’s quite startling letter (Mailbag, Jan. 22) refusing to denounce the Jan. 6 assault on our seat of government until others (unclear who she means) denounce the Black Lives Matter protests of last summer.
While her flawed logic was obvious to me, I was very pleased to see it explained so clearly by those three in the Jan. 29 Mailbag. We are a country of law and order, and when any citizen refuses to censure the type of criminal behavior that was displayed on Jan. 6, it is indeed alarming. And when political figures are complicit in any way in encouraging such behavior, it is appalling. Which leads me to Paul Higgins’ letter (Mailbag, Jan. 8): “Republicans Have Abandoned Conservative Principles” and follow-up letters in response to it.
I strongly agree with those who praised his letter, and what I perceived — far from an “inflammatory diatribe” as one dissenting reader described it — was a true mourning for something that has been lost by the Republican Party in today’s world. Apart from a few remaining men and women of character and honor who live up to their oath of office, far too many are now craven and hypocritical, putting what they think is in their own self interest ahead of truth and justice.
I can understand how painful this must be for Mr. Higgins, and every day I learn of more and more Republicans who are also saying “enough” and leaving the party out of distress and disgust over what it has become in recent years.
Finally, on this issue of truth, my thanks to the Times for correcting the inaccuracy in the letter from Diane Sperber (Mailbag, Jan. 22) regarding statements made by Attorney General Barr regarding the recent election. While everyone is certainly entitled to his/her opinion, presenting false or incomplete information as a “fact” is not only misleading, but also impacts the writer’s own credibility.
Linda Holley
Webster Groves