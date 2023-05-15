In response to Jere Deal (Mailbag, April 28), I think it’s important to understand that there are many factors in determining an individual’s gender, including external and internal organs, chromosomes, hormones and “enhancers.”
Deal states that X and Y chromosomes determine a boy (XY) or girl (XX), but geneticists at the University of Melbourne discovered that a baby’s sex is not just about X and Y chromosomes. They’ve learned that there is a “regulator” (enhancer) that increases or decreases the activity of genes that determine if we become male or female. These enhancers have been found to sometimes get disrupted and lead to the development of male sex organs in an XX baby and the development of female sex organs in an XY baby (Science News, December, 2018). Focusing solely on chromosomes does not provide a full picture.
Relying upon anatomical structures may also be problematic for some individuals. Consider babies who are born with ambiguous sexual organs, both male and female organs, or no sexual organs at all. These individuals have physical differences that don’t fit the usual male or female definitions, and yet they must be assigned male or female at birth. Those gender assignments are based on medical recommendations and parental preferences and are sometimes accompanied by surgery that alters the infant’s body so that it more closely conforms to societal expectations of what a boy or girl should look like.
People whose anatomy, chromosomes or hormones fall outside the binary categorizations of male and female are called “intersex.” Researchers have estimated the prevalence of intersex to be 1-2% of the population, meaning 3 million to 6 million Americans have some element of sex variance. With this in mind, should we really be dictating and politicizing the gender identity of our fellow citizens?
Kathy Becker
Sunset Hills