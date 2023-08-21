At Manor Grove, the staff understands that the decision of long-term care for loved ones is one of the hardest to make. So many factors go into such a decision and Manor Grove is here to help.
Since 1907, Manor Grove has been providing care, not just for residents but for families of the seniors of St. Louis County. Manor Grove is a home that has residents’ best interests at heart.
As we age, chronic conditions can lead to the need for more hands-on care than can be provided at home. Manor Grove is just the place to provide that care with both dignity and respect.
With lower than required staff to resident ratios, opportunities for restorative therapy, well-balanced, delicious meals, a full activity schedule and an array of religious services to meet different denominational needs, seniors can flourish at Manor Grove.
Safety and security are also of utmost importance at Manor Grove. The caring and sympathetic staff cares for many residents who are progressing through the different stages of dementia or Alzheimer’s and there are numerous safety practices in place including door alarms, closed-in courtyards for outdoor adventuring, a newly-renovated second floor with measures in place to prevent wandering to an exterior door and so much more.
Now 115 years old, Manor Grove has made it standard practice to always keep current on the latest technology to provide exceptional care to all levels of needs.
One of the things that makes Manor Grove stand out from the rest is its classic, home-like environment. With a total of 117 beds, Manor Grove remains a smaller, non-clinical home with beautiful grounds, a warm and inviting living room and library, that is easily accessible with plenty of parking and short walks to the entrances.
Manor Grove enthusiastically welcomes families into the building, as it is important to not only build relationships with residents but their families as well. Caring for a loved-one at Manor Grove is taken very seriously. The management and staff considers it a great responsibility, a great honor and a great pleasure.
711 S. Kirkwood Road | Kirkwood | 314-965-0864 | manorgrove.com