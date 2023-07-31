As I drive around the Kirkwood-Webster-Des Peres area and other areas, I see instances of where a utility pole has been replaced, leaving the new pole and half of the old pole. This is an eyesore!
I believe Ameren UE owns the utility poles and rents space to others. Ameren’s wires and transformers are at the top. The lower wires are low voltage or no voltage: AT&T copper telephone cables, various cable TV lines, fiber optic cables and some related equipment boxes. There are multiple companies on that lower level and when Ameren replaces a pole, in many cases, the company only moves its lines and then cuts the top off the old pole.
On Manchester Road, especially between Bopp and Kirkwood Road, there are many instances where there is a new and an old pole standing side by side. Yes, I know there is a lot of work going on and some of those old poles may yet be removed. However, there are clearly instances where work has been completed and the older pole remains. This makes for a crowded roadside and an ugly view.
Municipalities should mandate the removal of the old poles to clean up the roadside and view!
Paul Langhorst
Des Peres