I am responding to a letter in one of your recent issues regarding road work being done in and around the general Webster Groves/Kirkwood area.
First, let me state up front that I am not a resident of the area, as I live and work in Illinois. However, I attend church in Kirkwood, so I drive some, if not all, of the roads being impacted by road construction and do so on a weekly basis.
While I understand the inconvenience imposed by such road work on work and personal schedules, among other aspects of daily life, I found the writer’s analogy of the current situation to the siege of Bastogne quite upsetting.
My father-in-law (RIP) was a 19-year-old paratrooper in the 101st Airborne who was in Bastogne. He and his fellow GIs were without winter gear in temperatures that dropped below zero at night and were short on ammunition, medicine and other critical supplies. Yet, they were able to single-handedly hold off the German military forces for eight days.
Considering the physical and emotional scars the Bastogne survivors carried with them after the war, I find it hard to believe that any of them would characterize today’s Manchester Road as a “minefield.”
The History Channel typically airs the “Band Of Brothers” series on military-related holiday weekends. If it is shown this Memorial Day weekend, I would suggest that anyone can watch Episode 6 (covering Bastogne) and then draw his or her own conclusions.
Larry Erwin
Fairview Heights, Illinois