Drivers using Manchester Road through Brentwood and Maplewood will have to negotiate another Manchester Road closure for the next two months.
Crews will close the eastbound lanes of Manchester Road, between Hanley and Laclede Station Road, before morning rush hour on Tuesday, July 5. This will allow the Metropolitan Sewer District to complete sewer system updates in the area.
During the closure of eastbound Manchester, drivers can use Hanley Road, West Bruno Avenue and Laclede Station Road as a detour around the closure.
Work on eastbound Manchester Road between Hanley and Laclede Station Road is expected to take about two months.
Manchester Road west of Hanley remains closed while crews reconstruct the bridge over Black Creek. The detour route for that closure remains Big Bend, the north and south Interstate 64 outer roads and Brentwood Boulevard. This closure is also expected to last roughly the next two months.