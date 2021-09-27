A former Webster Groves resident has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for sexually abusing a minor several years ago.
Marcus J. Hudson, 52, of the 7600 block of Fleta Street in south St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in July to two felony counts of statutory sodomy and misdemeanor counts of child molestation and sexual misconduct, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Hudson was sentenced Friday, Sept. 17, to 14 years in prison for the sex crimes. He will be required to register as a sex offender with the state of Missouri, and will be subject to sex offender supervision after release.
Hudson was charged in November 2020 following an investigation by the Webster Groves Police Department. He was living in Webster Groves and employed by Washington University as an investigations coordinator during the time he committed the crimes between 2003 and 2006, according to Webster Groves Police Department Lt. Andy Miller.
“The victim reported them (the crimes) to us, and an investigation was initiated as they occurred within our jurisdiction,” Miller said.
The victim, now 32 years old, spoke at Hudson’s sentencing hearing, describing the emotional trauma she endured from the abuse and her efforts to conceal it. She said it led to manic behavior that cost her a job and a psychotic break from reality before she sought professional help and reported the abuse to police.
“I could not sleep another night knowing who he really is and what he is capable of,” the victim said of Hudson. “If one more child was hurt by him, then I failed that child. Staying silent, like the generations before me, is why predators like Marc are able to fly under the radar.”