A 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a train in Kirkwood last weekend as he was trying to remove personal items from the tracks.
Based on the initial investigation by Kirkwood police, the man’s death is not believed to be a suicide, according to Kirkwood Police Department Public Information Officer Gary Baldridge. The man’s name has not yet been released.
The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday, Dec. 8, in the area of the Union Pacific Railroad and South Harrison, police said.
“The victim appeared to be attempting to remove his bicycle and backpack from the tracks as the train was approaching,” Baldridge said. “He is not from the immediate area, and we believe he was utilizing the railroad bridge overpass for shelter.”
Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the scene, but the man did not survive his injuries.
Baldridge said the investigation has been turned over to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office.