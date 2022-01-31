A 47-year-old St. Louis man has been identified following his arrest at a storage unit in Shrewsbury.
Stephen Joseph Diani was charged with third degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest after an hour-long standoff with police inside of a storage unit at A1 U Store It, 7400 Watson Road on Jan. 12. His bond was set at $75,000.
Diani had been under observation for several months for his suspected involvement with several robberies near the border of St. Louis City and Shrewsbury. Shrewsbury police attempted an arrest on Jan. 12 after an officer observed Diani’s vehicle parked outside the storage unit and saw him inside the unit. Officers approached and informed Diani, who was in possession of a pistol, he was under arrest. Diani then closed the door to the storage unit.
Shrewsbury officers negotiated with Diani for nearly an hour, during which he made several threats to end his life if police did not leave. Officers eventually made the decision to rush him and, after a short scuffle, safely took him into custody. Diani was not injured. An officer received injuries to his hand, and was treated and released to full duty.
St. Louis City claimed possession of the storage unit, which contained numerous stolen items, and city officers obtained search warrants to further inspect the items.