A man driving a stolen vehicle who caused a multi-vehicle crash that injured eight people after running a red light at the intersection of Watson and Laclede Station roads Wednesday, May 5, is now facing several charges.
Jacob Spear, 26, of the 7700 block of Dittmer Road in Dittmer, Missouri, was charged Thursday, May 6, with seven counts of assault, according to court records. He is being held on a $200,000 cash only bond.
Spear was driving a 1993 Ford Crown Victoria, which had been stolen last month from south St. Louis County, at the time of the crash, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
A Shrewsbury police officer attempted to stop him Wednesday morning, May 5, after violating a traffic signal on Watson Road. When the officer activated his emergency lights, Spear fled westbound on Watson at a high rate of speed. Because Spear fled, the officer turned off his emergency lights and turned onto Wimbledon Drive, ending an attempt to stop him.
Spear continued to flee westbound on Watson and ran a red light at the intersection of Watson and Laclede Station roads, running into three other vehicles, police said.
Four people in the stolen car Spear was driving suffered serious physical injuries as a result of the crash. Three other people who were occupants of other vehicles involved in the crash were also injured. In total, eight people, including Spear, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
The intersection, which sits on the border of Webster Groves and Marlborough, was closed for several hours following the crash. The accident happened just after 8 a.m. and workers were still clearing the intersection at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to the four vehicles that sustained major damage, several police cars and other emergency vehicles were on the scene for hours.
The St. Louis County Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.