A Facebook Marketplace transaction turned robbery resulted in a startling scene for one Webster Groves banker last week.
On Tuesday, March 30, around 3:58 p.m., a young adult male met a woman near the Webster Groves Police Department to sell an item. The two had been in contact via Facebook Marketplace.
Upon handing over the item — a PlayStation 5 gaming console — the female suspect got into her car and attempted to leave without having paid for the item. The victim grabbed onto her car in an attempt to stop her and was dragged along with the vehicle.
Danny Sigman, branch manager and vice president of Regions Bank at 29 W. Lockwood Ave., was looking out his office window when he spotted a white sedan “barreling down the street” headed west on Lockwood.
“Something caught my eye. There was a person hanging off of the car,” said Sigman. “I thought it was a kid playing a joke at first, but then I saw the miserable look on his face. One shoe was off. He was really fighting to hang on.”
Sigman said the man fell off soon after and bounced 10-15 feet. Despite suffering several scrapes from being dragged, he “popped up pretty quick.” A police car, which was tailing the white sedan, stopped to assist.
Lt. Andrew Miller of the Webster Groves Police Department said the suspect has not yet been identified and an investigation is ongoing.