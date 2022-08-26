An execution date has been set for a man who shot and killed a Kirkwood police officer nearly two decades ago.
Kevin Johnson, 36, is set to die by injection on Nov. 29, 2022, at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the Missouri Supreme Court announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Johnson was convicted by a St. Louis County jury of killing Kirkwood Police Department Sgt. William McEntee on July 5, 2005, while he was on patrol in Meacham Park.
Advocates for Johnson who are hoping to win him clemency say he received the death penalty because of a racially biased prosecution that was set on convicting a Black man for killing a white cop. Former St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch, who prosecuted the case, said Johnson is on death row because of his brutal and unprovoked killing of McEntee.
McEntee, 43, was in his police car on Alsobrook Street talking to a teenager about a fireworks call when Johnson approached the passenger side of the vehicle, fired several shots and walked away, according to court documents. McEntee was a father of three, and had been a police officer for nearly 20 years.
After being shot, McEntee tried to drive away, but crashed shortly thereafter. Neighbors called 911 and helped McEntee get out of his patrol car. Johnson then walked up and shot him two more times — in the back and in the back of his head. He was shot a total of seven times.
Authorities have said the 19-year-old Johnson was upset and angry when he ambushed McEntee because he felt police had not done enough to help his 12-year-old half brother died of a heart condition earlier that day.
There were two murder trials for Johnson. The first ended in a hung jury. He was convicted in the second, which was held in 2007.
Johnson has appealed his conviction over the years, arguing that he didn't get a fair trial. Shawn Nolan, a lawyer for Johnson, said in a statement on Thursday that his client is facing execution because of "racially biased prosecution tactics."
Advocates for Johnson who are hoping to win him clemency agree, claiming that there was a pattern of racial bias throughout the years that McCulloch was the St. Louis County prosecutor. McCulloch has denied those claims.
The Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty has collected roughly 2,600 signatures in the past month calling for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to commute the death sentence for Johnson to life without the possibility of parole.
We'll have more on this story in the next issue of The Webster-Kirkwood Times.