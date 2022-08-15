A man has been charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend at her Kirkwood home on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Todd Wilbert, 54, has been charged with first-degree murder and three other felonies in connection with the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Gill at her home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane in Kirkwood, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The other charges are first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.
Kirkwood Police Department spokesman Officer Gary Baldridge said officers were called to the home around 10 p.m. for a physical disturbance. Prior to arrival, the dispatch center received multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the area near the address, he added.
According to further investigation by the Kirkwood Police Department, Wilbert contacted the victim, with whom he had previously been in a romantic relationship and co-owned a business, several times on Aug. 13, asking for money. Gill owned Easy Elegance Gifts.
Wilbert arrived at Gill’s home at roughly 7:30 p.m., went to her back patio, broke in the house, then shot her two times at about 10:15 p.m., according to the prosecuting attorney’s office. Gill was shot once in the cheek and once in the back, according to the probable cause statement filed with the case. She died at her home from the gunshot wounds.
Prior to the shooting, Gill called 911 requesting help, indicating a man was in her home pointing a gun at her.
“A shot could be heard on the 911 call by the dispatcher,” the probable cause statement reads.
A male voice that could be heard in the background was later identified as Wilbert’s by one of Gill’s relatives who knew him.
Two cartridge casings were recovered from the home. Police located Wilbert on the property next door to the victim’s home in an inebriated state, laying on a cement pad with a firearm in reach. During an interview with a detective, Wilbert admitted he had requested money and waited for the victim on her back patio. At the time of his arrest, he asked whether she was alive.
“This is just tragic,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim. Our office will do everything in our power to hold this individual accountable.”
Wilbert is being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond. A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without eligibility for parole.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.