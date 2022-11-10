A man from the Benton Park area has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in Webster Groves.
Darryl Ingram, 44, of the 3400 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Thursday, Nov. 10, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond, according to an arrest warrant filed with the charges.
Police found Marcus Johnson, 44, suffering from a stab wound to the chest when they responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue near Ivory Crockett Park at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to Lt. Erich Weimer of the Webster Groves Police Department.
Johnson, who lived in the 2000 block of Hildred Avenue in Jennings, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. He had been stabbed in the chest with a knife, according to court documents filed with the charges.
Lt. Weimer said Ingram was arrested at the scene, and police believe this was an isolated incident.
It is unclear what the men, who both lived outside of the area, were doing at the residence in Webster Groves. Police have not released any details about what may have led to the stabbing, but said the investigation is ongoing.
The Times will update this story as more information becomes available.