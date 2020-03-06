A man has been charged with multiple felonies following an armed carjacking in Kirkwood.
Najee Neal, 28, of North County, has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest related to a armed carjacking in the 600 block of Meadowridge Lane in Kirkwood on Thursday, Feb. 27.
The victim told police he was parked in his driveway around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon when Neal approached his car, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle, phone, wallet and jacket. The victim complied and was not injured.
Neal then fled in the vehicle. Police spotted the vehicle traveling south on Kirkwood Road to eastbound Interstate 44. After a brief pursuit on I-44, the vehicle crashed. Neal fled on foot, but was apprehended by officers. Police also located a gun Neal had thrown while attempting to flee.
Neal, who has an extensive criminal history and is currently on parole for a previous robbery conviction, is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $125,000 cash-only bond.
Kirkwood police said they do not believe this was a random incident, and that the victim was targeted prior to the crime.