A man driving a stolen vehicle who police say caused a multi-vehicle crash is now facing several charges. Eight people were injured after a vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Watson and Laclede Station roads on Wednesday, May 5.
Jacob Spear, 26, of the 7700 block of Dittmer Road in Dittmer, Missouri, was charged Thursday, May 6, with seven counts of assault, according to court records. He is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
At the time of the crash, Spear was driving a 1993 Ford Crown Victoria that had been stolen last month from South St. Louis County, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
A Shrewsbury police officer attempted to stop him Wednesday morning, May 5, after a signal violation on Watson Road. When the officer activated his emergency lights, Spear fled westbound on Watson at a high rate of speed. Because Spear fled, the officer turned off his emergency lights and turned onto Wimbledon Drive, ending an attempt to stop him.
Spear continued to flee westbound on Watson and then ran a red light at the intersection of Watson and Laclede Station roads, running into three other vehicles, police said.
Four people in the stolen car Spear was driving suffered serious physical injuries as a result of the crash. Three people who were occupants of other vehicles involved in the crash were also injured. In total, eight people, including Spear, were taken to hospitals for treatment, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
The intersection, on the border of Webster Groves and Marlborough, was closed for several hours following the crash. The accident happened just after 8 a.m. and workers were still clearing the intersection more than six hours later.
The St. Louis County Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.