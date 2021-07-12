West County Center is evaluating its security measures after a fatal shooting last weekend. It is the second shooting inside the mall this year.
Jason Hill, 21, of the 1000 block of Veronica Avenue in the city of St. Louis, was charged July 4 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Malachi Maclin, 20, of Florissant, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The shooting happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, inside the Champs Sports store after the two got into an altercation. Hill allegedly took out a firearm and shot Maclin. Maclin was taken to a hospital where he later died. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident.
The Des Peres Police Department and several other agencies responded to the scene. Some shoppers and employees in the mall were evacuated while others remained inside on lockdown. Several shoppers said they heard multiple gunshots ring out. Armed police officers could be seen searching for the suspect inside the mall. Around 9 p.m., police said there was no further threat to the public.
West County Center management released a statement calling the incident tragic, adding that the mall will continue to evaluate its security.
“We maintain a close working relationship with the Des Peres Police Department, which includes a police substation on our property,” the statement said. “Additionally, we have a state of the art security camera system that covers the interior and exterior of the property. Des Peres Police used footage from our camera system to quickly identify the suspect. We take the concerns of the community very seriously, and will continue to evaluate our security measures to make any necessary updates.”
The July 3 incident was the second time this year that shots have been fired inside the mall. In April, a man fired a shot on the second floor near the center of the mall. Jaymes Mays, 22, of Ferguson, was subsequently charged with unlawful use of a weapon for firing a shot during an altercation between two groups of people who were known to each other.