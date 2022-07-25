A man going through a divorce has been charged after breaking into his mother-in-law’s Kirkwood home, allegedly threatening her with a gun and demanding money.
Todd Hilgert, 44, of Affton, was charged with first-degree burglary and the unlawful use of a weapon, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000 and he is not to have contact with the victim.
The victim told police that Hilgert, who is her son-in-law, and her daughter are going through a divorce and he was not allowed in the victim’s residence, according to the probable cause statement.
The mother-in-law said Hilgert came through a sliding door in her Kirkwood home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane on July 12, and asked her for $300,000 to walk away from the divorce. She then asked him to leave.
According to the victim, Hilgert then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her, saying he was there to “harm” and “mess up” her husband, who wasn’t home at the time. She said when he pulled out the gun, a knife fell out of his pocket.
Officers went to Hilgert’s Affton home where he was arrested. He told officers he had a handgun, a knife, mace and brass knuckles in his pocket. Police seized the items and Hilgert admitted to entering his mother-in-law’s house through the sliding door, displaying the handgun and demanding $300,000 to buy him out of his marriage to her daughter, according to court documents.
“Divorces are messy enough without armed threats and attempts to shake down your in-laws for money,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.