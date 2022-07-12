A man is facing charges after randomly attacking an employee at a Walgreens in Des Peres on Sunday and slashing their neck with a knife.
Alfred Pierce of the 5000 block of Queens Avenue in St. Louis was charged Monday, July 11, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the stabbing, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is currently being held without bond.
The stabbing, which police say was unprovoked, occurred at the Walgreens located at 12006 Manchester Road on Sunday, July 10. Pierce can be seen on surveillance video attacking the employee, according to the probable cause statement filed with the case.
Pierce was arrested near the scene and found to be in possession of a knife. Des Peres police said they believe Pierce to be a danger to the community because he “randomly attacked a worker in Walgreens for no apparent reason with a knife.”
Police have not provided any information about the victim or the victim’s condition.