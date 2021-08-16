The Webster Groves Police Department has arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a suspicious incident that occurred last week.
Ahmed Alkarawi was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and charged with first-degree sexual misconduct related to an incident on Aug. 3 in which he allegedly followed a juvenile female in his car. The girl was on foot proceeding westbound on Garden Avenue in Webster Groves when a gray/silver four-door sedan passed her and the driver yelled something. The girl turned on to Cottage Avenue as the vehicle followed her and passed her several times for roughly 10 minutes. The girl provided police with an image of the suspect, whom she briefly recorded with her phone.
The Webster Groves Police Department encourages anyone who has experienced a similar incident to contact the department at 314-645-3000.