A standoff in a storage unit in Shrewsbury on Jan. 12 has led to the arrest of a 47-year-old man.
For the past several months, in a joint effort between the Shrewsbury Police Department and a St. Louis City Police detective, Shrewsbury officers were routinely surveilling a subject who rented a storage unit at A1 U Store It, 7400 Watson Road. The man, Stephen Joseph Diani, was suspected of being connected to a rash of burglaries near the border of St. Louis City and Shrewsbury.
On Jan. 10, the St. Louis City detective advised Shrewsbury officers that the city possessed probable cause to arrest Diani, linking him to three separate burglaries out of St. Louis City.
On Jan. 12, a Shrewsbury police officer observed Diani’s vehicle parked outside the storage unit, and saw him inside the unit. Officers approached and informed Diani he was under arrest. Diani then closed the door to the storage unit. An additional unknown man was inside the unit as well.
An officer was able to partially pry the door open and observed Diani standing next to a pistol that was well within his reach. When officers made any effort to move toward him, he placed his hand on the grip of the pistol and threatened violence.
Shrewsbury officers negotiated with Diani for nearly an hour, during which the suspect made several threats to end his life if police did not leave. Officers eventually convinced him to release the other man from the unit. The man was determined to be there to purchase items from the suspect from an internet ad. He is not believed to be involved and was not harmed.
Eventually, Shrewsbury officers saw Diani's hand briefly leave the pistol. They made the decision to rush him and, after a short scuffle, safely took him into custody.
Diani was not injured. An officer received injuries to his hand, and was treated and released to full duty.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges for third degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $75,000.
St. Louis City claimed possession of the storage unit, and city officers obtained search warrants to further inspect the items.