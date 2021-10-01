by Malcia Greene
To the community of Webster Groves and Kirkwood in the year 2121:
However you’re reading this — perhaps through a message in a bottle or maybe we’ve advanced to communicating from Mars (by the way, is California under water yet?) — I’m here to pay a public service to you all since humans seem to face one of these pandemics every 100 years.
First it was the Spanish Flu and next we endured COVID-19. Now, by no means am I trying to lessen the heartache of the millions of lives lost to these tragedies, but rest assured I want you to remain calm. If you stumble upon this letter, you might be going through what feels larger than life.
I hope I’m wrong, but if on the off chance that I’m not, I have some advice based on the lessons I learned back in 2020 and 2021. Take it or leave it — it won’t bother me. Trust me, quarantine isn’t all bad, and you may even be interested in an expert like myself’s tips and tricks. So here’s what I’d like to offer:
#1. Make sure to buy out the entire section of toilet paper from your local grocer so your neighbors are forced to wipe their behinds with the back of their hand. There certainly won’t be enough to go around, despite the average daily production of T.P. in America hitting a staggering 83,048,116 rolls per day.
In fact, investing in a bidet for environmental sustainability and so Europeans don’t scoff at you was deemed clown-like behavior by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Do your part in wasting resources for people who actually need them because a little one-ply never hurt anybody.
#2. Your “extended break” (a.k.a. quarantine) is the perfect time to catch up on a little history. Were you even taught the difference between what’s cheugy and what’s camp in the 2020 Advanced Placement United States History course, or did the American education system fail children in that regard, too?
Honey, wearing chevron and listening to Barstool Sports was a sin back in my day ... And heavens, do you think TikTok legend Charli D’Amelio was moping around back in 2021? No, because she was teaching youth how to hit The Renegade. Get out your EarthBook, pull up the former president and rant queen, HRH Collection’s archives on SpaceTube and take notes! “Running on truth and vibes’’ was her campaign slogan and our country’s national anthem was of course a Hyperpop serve — “Unlock It” by Charli XCX, to be exact. I’m telling you, this information will come in handy for TrivaPop.
#3. Introverts, this one’s for you: I promise, I know it may seem like an end all be all after your senior spring break trip to Cancun gets canceled and you already emptied your savings account on the sale section of Revolve, but take a deep breath.
Chances are, your favorite artists are so lonely withering away in their dingy 500-square-foot studio apartment in Brooklyn that they’ll have endless inspiration for a new album. You’ll be too busy stanning legends through your EarthPods to go on that dreaded family walk in the bleak midwinter of March. Ah, to be the ripe age of 18 again and tell my mom, “I’m not going today, I’m an adult now.” Get sassy, have fun, talk back, why not? And hiss if need be. If you really find yourself short on material, you can always pull the “My Meyers-Briggs test enneagram says I’m antisociad” card like I would have.
#4. Uh oh, it’s about to get cheesy. Back in my day, we used to call the few members we could see our “bubble.” Drive-by birthday parades and Sunday night video chat calls were the highlight of my week — despite the occasional Zoom fatigue. I suggest playing a Disney Kahoot with your bi-coastal extended family when everyone’s WiFi decides to disconnect all at once and you’re all left talking over one another. Just kidding.
Crash the adult virtual happy hour with a mocktail and a fake smile as you eat gluten-free pizza for the third time that week while you pretend you don’t miss your Italian grandma’s baked ziti. Ugh, chef’s kiss for you, Nanny. Jokes aside, these Sunday night dinners were always the best pre-COVID.
#5. Remember to thank doctors, nurses, social workers and any and every health care worker when you can. They were heroes in my day, and I trust them to be the ones to get you through this in yours. Fear not, nature will heal with the help of these gems. These selfless leaders are working around the clock for the health and well-being of YOU and your community, so show them some love. Whether that be by grabbing a coffee for your uncle who’s an ER tech or putting up posters in your yard to thank them, it’s a group effort. Do your research, listen to professionals and let your loved ones know you love them — I mean that wholeheartedly.
And here’s a little piece of insider advice from Kirkwood resident Ann Cain, who shares: “COVID was very scary and lonesome, but I did get a dog and spent less money on makeup. I spent time with jigsaw puzzles and did a whole lot more cooking, and our family was ever so good with keeping up. But if we can keep from having another pandemic simply by getting a vaccine, I simply can’t see any reason for people not to take the chance.”
Stay safe out there,
Mal
P.S. Can someone send a message to my great-great granddaughter and tell her to wear a mask? Thanks!
Malcia Greene is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times. She is a 2020 graduate of Kirkwood High School and was an associate editor at the student newspaper, The Kirkwood Call. Greene is now attending the University of Missouri-Columbia where she is studying journalism.