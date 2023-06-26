A recent Letter to the Editor stated that birds and wildlife will be just fine. Allow me to explain how birds and wildlife are NOT fine (in North America alone, there are 2.9 billion fewer birds than in 1970), and give you some ideas to make your yard more habitable to the birds and butterflies we all love.
You may have noticed that the Gateway Arch lights are turned off in spring and fall. That’s because we are in a major bird migration zone and thousands of birds die each year from collisions caused by light pollution.
You can help by reducing the unnecessary lighting in and around your home during these peak seasons. Learn more by reading about Audubon’s Lights Out program and turn off those lights!
I notice bird feeders in yards, but did you know that baby birds eat insects, not seeds or sugar water? And they need a lot of them! A brood of five chicks needs around 9,000 caterpillars! How can you get more of them? Plant native plants!
None of us like mosquitoes, but if a pesticide kills adult mosquitoes, then it kills other insects as well, including bees, butterflies and mosquito-eating dragonflies. Eighty percent of the biomass of insects have disappeared in the last 30 years. Stop spraying pesticides!
You can protect yourself by using personal insect spray and fans when you’re outside. Mosquitoes lay eggs in very small amounts of water, like what collects in plant trays and empty pots, so dump that standing water.
Simple changes make big differences!
Lisa Picker
Webster Groves