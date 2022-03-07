The Feb. 25 Webster-Kirkwood Times crossword puzzle started out fairly innocent.
1. Across: “Trims a photo.” The answer is, of course: C-R-O-P-S.
1. Down: “Wrecking ball swinger.” C-R-A-N-E, obviously. Wait a second. This sounds familiar. Sure enough, these are the same clues that appeared in the Webster-Kirkwood Times crossword puzzle we just completed last week. My mind immediately shifts to how I can turn this into a prank with my spouse, who has tolerated my humor for years.
My plan is to slyly fill out the entire crossword puzzle and proudly display it for her at our daily Cheerio’s breakfast with our three children. She will exclaim: “Oh, my! How did you complete this so fast, and without any help from me on a single word?” She will, for a moment in time, stand in awe of my supreme crossword wizardry. This will be the day I become a legend in my own home. The man who completed a crossword with zero help ... that she knew of at least.
Using last week’s puzzle as my guide, I get to work filling it out confidently, in ink.
20. Across: “Lion families.”
P-R-I-D-E-S, without hesitation.
It all fell apart here. 20. Across doesn’t exist on this week’s grid. Just a sad looking 20. Down, with an accompanying dead end for 20. Across. How could this be?! It appears the joke was on me. The clues were from last week, but only select answers fit. My prank was ruined. Touché, Webster-Kirkwood Times.
Not to worry. The in-laws like your puzzles too, so I left this one out for them to complete when they get to town. The looks on their faces will be priceless. Now, I sit and wait ...
Brad Weitekamp
Glendale