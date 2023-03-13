The Kirkwood Arts Commission has announced its “Making Music” concert series for summer and fall.
All summer concerts will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays at the Lions Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road. Concerts are free and open to the public.
Summer Concerts
• June 17: RiverBend will play authentic, traditional bluegrass
• June 24: Hudson & The Hoo Doo Cats will play jump swingin,’ rockin’ blues and boogie
• July 8: Ticket to the Beatles will play, you guessed it, Beatles music
• July 22: Southside Creole Playboys will play authentic creole, cajun and zydeco
• Aug. 12: Rosewood will play 1960s and 1970s Americana
• Aug. 19: To Be Announced
Fall Concert
• Oct. 14: Disel Island will play inspired classic and outlaw country at 2 p.m. at Walker Lake in Kirkwood Park. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets.
For inclement weather information for all concerts, call 314-433-4313 ext. 17.