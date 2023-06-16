The Making Music Concert Series at Kirkwood Park draws enthusiastic music lovers from the metro area and beyond. Concerts are at the Lions Amphitheater.
The 2023 season includes a broad array of musical talent representing a range of categories including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, cajun/creole, Americana and country, among others.
The series is made possible by support from from Kirkwood Electric, the Kirkwood Arts Foundation, and the Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department.
For further information about the series, as well as performing band profiles, visit kirkwoodmo.org/arts. All dates are Saturdays and concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, call 314-433-4313.
2023 Making Music Concert Series
- June 17 — RiverBend, authentic traditional bluegrass
- June 24 — Hudson & the Hoo Doo Cats, rockin’ rhythm & blues
- July 8 — Ticket to the Beatles, the region’s premier Beatles tribute band
- July 22 — Southside Creole Playboys, authentic Creole, Cajun & zydeco
- Aug. 12 — Rosewood, 1960s & 1970s Americana and country rock
- Aug. 19 — Tim Cunningham, rhythm & blues saxophonist
Fall Harvest Concert
A special Fall Harvest Concert will be held on Oct. 14 at Kirkwood Park’s Walker Lake at 2 p.m. Enjoy inspired classic and outlaw country with Diesel Island.