The Making Music Concert Series at Kirkwood Park is back. Now in its 20th season, the concerts are produced by the Kirkwood Arts Commission and are free and open to the public. Concerts are held in Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road.
The first concert will be on Saturday, June 26. The STL Wind Symphony, a 37-person wind-instrument orchestra, will cover a wide range of styles including marches, musicals, light classics, traditional band pieces and patriotic music.
Subsequent bands on alternate Saturday nights will perform country, rock, blues, Cajun/Creole/Zydeco and 1970s Americana music. A Fall Harvest Concert at Kirkwood Park’s Walker Lake in October will conclude the season and feature the band Rosewood, best known for its interpretations of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young classics.
Making Music Concert Schedule
• June 26: STL Wind Symphony
• July 10: Ross Bell Band
• July 24: Serapis
• Aug. 21: Roadhouse Kings
• Aug. 28: Southside Creole Playboys
*Concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park
Fall Harvest Concert
• Oct. 9: Rosewood
*Concert will be held at 2 p.m. at Kirkwood Park’s Walker Lake
For more information and profiles of bands and performers, visit the Kirkwood Arts Foundation’s Facebook page.