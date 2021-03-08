As a newcomer to Kirkwood, I’ve been taken by the content and tone of the letters published in the Mailbag. The majority appear to be written by liberals, progressives, and/or Democrats. As such, they also tend to be critical and unkind to writers who are not — containing a good measure of accusation or blame aimed at conservatives and/or Republicans.
As an Independent, I would like to encourage balance and respectful understanding of those who possess different perspectives from the aforementioned. It is very probable many choose to vote conservative based on moral and religious values.
Surely, both Webster Groves and Kirkwood include conservative Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, and even Muslim residents. As such, moral issues count heavily. For one, the issue of legally ending the lives of the unborn, about-to-be born, and partially born babies by tortuous methods is primary, which is lost on the Democratic Party today. (I grew up in a Democrat family.)
Then there are also issues related to sexual morality. One can disagree with those values yet understand from where they originate and how important they are to religious people. And, yes, these same people care about all lives and either contribute to or participate in works of charity despite accusations they don’t.
Let’s resist making monsters of those who perceive and vote differently — a sorry trend today by many.
Helen Louise Herndon
Kirkwood