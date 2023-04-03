I’m really excited about the Kirkwood Road pilot program for two reasons. First, my favorite parts of Kirkwood are the places downtown where the shops are close together and the sidewalks are crowded with people walking and talking and eating and shopping. My least favorite parts are the places just north of downtown where I feel like I’m in Chesterfield, where cars dominate and nobody dares walk.
The roads are designed very differently in these two places, and I think it makes sense to try and redesign the parts we don’t like to be more like the parts we do.
Second, if you think about the experience of actually driving along this stretch, the two biggest headaches are driving south and getting to Adams and realizing your lane is turning into a right turn lane, or driving north, crossing the railroad tracks and all of a sudden realizing that your lane has turned into a parking lane. I’m convinced the status quo causes more accidents and generates more traffic than just making the whole thing consistent. It’s no wonder the Federal Highway Administration estimates that road diets can produce somewhere between a 19% and 47% reduction in crashes.
We can be the generation that expands the most beloved part of our town, that addresses the perceived parking shortage, that makes our city safer for pedestrians and drivers alike, and that gives our citizens more spaces they want to gather in. Because those are the spaces where we become a community. That would be quite the legacy to achieve with just a few cans of paint.
Parker Pence
Kirkwood