Getting old isn’t easy. So many of us end up with health issues that limit our ability to “just do it.” That’s why I’m so distressed about this new voter ID law.
Lots of older and disabled people depend on delivery services and home care. There are grandmothers and grandpas all over Missouri who no longer drive and don’t have a car. Getting someone to take them to the Department of Motor Vehicles for a new ID can be really hard to do, and in rural areas the DMV may be a long way from home.
People who don’t follow the news closely may not even know they need a photo ID until they get to the polls, or that they are entitled to a free non-driver ID.
It’s easy to see why the new voter ID law will end up preventing countless people from casting a vote. Do we not care about the needs of older people or the disabled? Do their votes not matter?
Missouri’s 2020 elections went just fine, so why did the Republicans go to the trouble of creating this law now unless it’s political? Unless they don’t want the elderly, the disabled or the poor to vote?
I just hope the judge calls upon Missouri to allow these people to vote using their proof of address and their signature on file, like they always have.
Diane Kasten
Mehlville