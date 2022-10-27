Volunteers for the Green Keepers group, a new corps of citizen gardeners launched by the Webster Groves Parks & Recreation Department, helped out on Make A Difference Day. Above, Rosemary Kunz collects seeds from perennial plants at Larson Park. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Every year, hundreds of Webster Groves and Shrewsbury residents turn out to help their neighbors and beautify their communities for the annual Make A Difference Day, and 2022 was no exception. All day on Saturday, Oct. 22, residents could be found cleaning up neighborhood parks, planting trees, picking up trash, helping the elderly with yardwork, volunteering or collecting donations for charities and food pantries.