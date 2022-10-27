Every year, hundreds of Webster Groves and Shrewsbury residents turn out to help their neighbors and beautify their communities for the annual Make A Difference Day, and 2022 was no exception. All day on Saturday, Oct. 22, residents could be found cleaning up neighborhood parks, planting trees, picking up trash, helping the elderly with yardwork, volunteering or collecting donations for charities and food pantries. 

Charlie Fitzgerald, Landon Krieg and Susan Krieg with Cub Scout Pack 300 help spread mulch at Lorraine Davis Park. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Cub Scout Pack 300 helped spread mulch at Lorraine Davis Park for Make a Difference Day. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Henry Fitzgerald, age 3, helps out his brother's Cub Scout Pack 300 spread mulch at Lorraine Davis Park. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Volunteers for the Green Keepers group, a new corps of citizen gardeners launched by the Webster Groves Parks & Recreation Department, helped out on Make A Difference Day. Above, Rosemary Kunz collects seeds from perennial plants at Larson Park. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
John Hickey frees a plastic cart left over from the July flooding at Deer Creek Park during Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Webster Groves. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Jan Chamberlin with the Webster Groves Women's Garden Association trims boxwood bushes in the formal garden in Ruhe Park. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Harvey Rhodes collects cans at Ivory Crockett Park on Saturday, Oct. 22. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Ella Jackson, age 15, helps spread mulch at Ruhe Park on Saturday, Oct. 22.  | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Susan Krieg, Landon Krieg, Charlie Fitzgerald and Henry Fitzgerald volunteer with Cub Scout Pack 300 at Lorraine Davis Park. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
As part of Make a Difference Day, volunteers with the Stream Team helped pick up trash at Deer Creek Park. Above, John Hickey and Laura Jordan bag up trash. | photo by Ursula Ruhl