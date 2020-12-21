Regarding the Dec. 11 article “Glendale Enters Into Agreement With Kirkwood,” it makes sense for the municipalities to share services to save taxpayer money. Even though we in Glendale recently passed a huge tax increase to support our fire and police departments, they still haven’t enough money to provide the services required. I remember the firemen going door-to-door enlisting support for the ballot measure.
This is a gleaming illustration of the waste and redundancy of having too many small municipalities in St. Louis. Too many mayors, police chiefs, fire chiefs, aldermen, city administrators, etc., and associated pensions and other benefits.
Joseph Arndt
Glendale