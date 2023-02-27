Rock Hill resident Milton Brown has become an integral part of the Kirkwood and Webster Groves communities during his nearly five decades as a custodian at a number of local institutions.
Growing up in Kirkwood, Brown isn’t new to being a part of the community. His mother was a leader in Kirkwood, having been heavily involved with the family’s parish at St. Peter Catholic Church. Witnessing that involvement, Brown knew he wanted to do something similar in his own adulthood.
“I love my mother because she was just outstanding. She said, ‘Whatever you are doing, always treat people how you want to be treated,’” Brown said, noting that’s the way he’s always tried to live.
Throughout his life, Brown has worked at various places as a custodian — a job he feels is particularly important because “cleaning is contagious.” He said someone is always in need of a cleaner, and he usually learns that the person or the company has other needs, too.
Brown has always aimed to be a helper.
“You see somebody needs help, and I just ask. The easiest thing you can do is listen . . . That’s all they need, they need that guidance. Make them feel like they’re wanted,” he said.
Brown has countless stories of helping others and making people feel like they matter, which is evident in his current role as head custodian at the Kirkwood Early Childhood Center, where he has worked for the past eight years. He particularly enjoys interacting with the children there, and his dedication is easily seen and appreciated.
“Milton’s deep investment in our school, students and their families is absolutely unparalleled,” Kirkwood Early Childhood Principal Mandy Rose said. “He puts the needs of our learning community above his own. He shows up day after day, eager to assist in any way to benefit our youngest learners and his colleagues.
“Milton is the kind of staff member that families remember well beyond their time with us,” she added. “We are incredibly grateful to have him on our KECC team.”
Brown has long been known for making those personal connections with others. He even went so far as to bring strangers into his own home during the time he was a custodian at Eden Seminary many years ago.
While working at Eden, Brown learned that students came from all over the world and were of different races, genders and walks of life -— something he noted that opened his mind. He developed friendships with seminarians and even invited 15 African ministers to his family’s Thanksgiving celebration in 1998.
Despite having several more people to cook for, his mother took them in with open arms. The ministers had never experienced Thanksgiving before, and Brown’s family was glad to give them their first experience of the American holiday — one which they are connected over even years later.
“I’m glad to have Facebook,” Brown said with a laugh. “I can scroll through and just stop and say, ‘How you doing?’ And they respond. We just take it from there.”
Not only has Brown welcomed others into his family, but he’s become part of other families as well. He describes the Kirkwood Early Childhood Center as “all family,” explaining how he’s become close enough with his boss to start going to her children’s basketball games, as he enjoys cheering them on from the sidelines.
In Webster Groves, Brown is also part of the team at the Webster-Kirkwood Times, as he’s been maintaining the newspaper’s office space on West Lockwood Avenue for more than 20 years.
Despite working at unique places such as the Goldenrod Showboat and the Bowling Hall of Fame, Brown’s favorite stories and memories consist of places that feel like home. With years of custodial experience dating back to 1977, even after all this time, he said the communities of Rock Hill, Kirkwood, Webster Groves still feel like home.
“You just look back and say, ‘Wow,’” Brown said. “That’s new, that didn’t change, but the people did. But deep down, they and I still know this is home.”
With lots of family in the area, both relatives along with his found family, Brown said he isn’t going anywhere. One day, when he’s finished cleaning, Brown hopes to retire and start his own custodial company to give others the opportunities he’s had.