In his final catch in his final high school football game as a Kirkwood Pioneer, senior wide receiver Jairus Maclin turned what appeared to be an incompletion into a 50-yard touchdown reception.
The speedy Maclin ran underneath junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage’s pass near the left sideline, snared the catch at the 20-yard line and ran the rest of the way to help secure Kirkwood’s seventh straight victory over rival Webster Groves, 42-28, in the 112th annual Turkey Day Game on Nov. 28 at Lyons Stadium. The Pioneers (7-4) retain the Frisco Bell for another year. The Statesmen lead the series that started in 1907 with a 54-50-7 record.
Maclin scored a career-best five touchdowns — four from passes, with three coming from Nesslage and the other from senior running back Cameron Macon, and returned one interception for a 70-yard touchdown.
Nesslage completed 19 of 23 passes for 271 yards, four touchdowns and threw one interception. Nesslage’s other touchdown pass went to junior wide receiver William Lee for 30 yards. For the season, Nesslage was 215 for 321 for 3,274 yards, 38 touchdowns and had nine interceptions. He completed 67 percent of his passes.
Maclin is scheduled to begin college and football at the University of Missouri in mid-January.
“I had to go crazy since this was my last high school game. It was pretty special today. Our quarterback gave me a chance to make some plays and I thank him for that. Our line blocking gave us a chance to make some plays,” Maclin said.
Maclin missed the first month of the season with an injury to his left foot. In his final seven games, he caught 37 passes for 677 yards for a team-high 18.3 average.
Near the end of the first half, and with the score 21-14 in favor of Kirkwood, Webster Groves had a chance to tie the score after senior defensive back Jerqon Conners intercepted a Nesslage pass at the Kirkwood 39 yard line. But the drive stalled when Kirkwood senior defensive back Jacque Neal intercepted a pass from Webster Groves senior quarterback Enrique Quinones in the end zone with 9.1 seconds left in the first half.
“We can’t afford against a team like this to make those kinds of mistakes,” Webster Groves Coach Cliff Ice said. “Our defense did enough to keep us in the ball game. Offensively, we couldn’t capitalize.”
Senior running back Kameron Yancey was Webster Groves’ own highlight video. He gained a game-high 146 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns. He had 19 more rushing yards than the entire Kirkwood team. He caught one pass for 12 yards and returned two kickoffs for 56 yards. As a defensive back he had seven tackles and recovered one fumble.
Maclin’s final two receiving touchdowns of 40 and 50 yards in the fourth quarter ended the Statesmen’s hopes.