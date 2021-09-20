Most workplaces have employee handbooks with dress code policies, just as our schools have. I was bewildered reading that an important first week of school topic at Webster Groves High School was midriff tops.
Parents have to choose their battles and, depending on the personality/character of their children, clothing might not make their list. Parents rely on that handbook.
Parents normally wouldn’t allow a youngster to always snack on anything they want, a middle schooler to pick the cell phone of their choice or a 16-year-old to pick out a car. Because? Many don’t have the cognitive ability, understanding of money or experience to make choices that can negatively affect their lives or pay the bills that come with their choices.
Every year, students protest the dress code policy. Webster High School students are brilliant, creative, enthusiastic and passionate individuals with so much potential. Truthfully, at this age, many don’t see beyond what they want for themselves.
My three children were in the Webster Groves High School band. Quite a few years ago, the ladies were asked to wear dress slacks at concerts, as the audience could see up their very short dresses. They didn’t listen to their parents, so that was the consequence.
The inconsistency in dress code policy each gender is allowed to wear is unacceptable. It’s seen during the school day and after with the sports teams. Dress code policy must apply to all and be genderless.
For the welfare of its students, a Texas school district added masks to their dress code. For the welfare of our high school students, it might be time, while allowing denim and sneakers, to make the dress code business casual. After all, their education and conduct is preparation for their future place in society.
Christine Borth
Rock Hill
Parent of ‘11, ‘14, ‘19 graduates