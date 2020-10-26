The myth of “Making America ‘Grate’ Again” is just like:
1. The lies of Donald John Trump: The second biggest New York Stock Exchange market crash in history;
2. The lies of George Walker Bush: The longest war (18 years and ongoing);
3. The lies of George W. Bush: About weapons of mass destruction;
4. The lies of Richard Milhous Nixon: The Watergate break-in. Six of his staff went to prison, including the U.S. Attorney General;
5. The lies of Herbert Clark Hoover: The first, biggest New York Stock Exchange market crash, giving platforms for Adolph Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Hideki Tojo and Francisco Franco to create World War II.
All four Republican presidents led the U.S.A. into some kind of destruction.
Ray Wallace
Kirkwood
Paid for by Ray Wallace