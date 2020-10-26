St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.